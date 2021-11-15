Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.13). Corbus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Corbus Pharmaceuticals.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,868.74% and a negative return on equity of 126.28%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 128,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,388 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 2,884,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 722,222 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 467.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. 39.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CRBP stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
About Corbus Pharmaceuticals
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.
