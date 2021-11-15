Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.13). Corbus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,868.74% and a negative return on equity of 126.28%.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 128,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,388 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 2,884,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 722,222 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 467.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. 39.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRBP stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

