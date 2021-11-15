Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. Fidus Investment reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 106.01% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

FDUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 53,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.86. The stock had a trading volume of 49,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,400. The company has a market cap of $436.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.84. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average is $17.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

