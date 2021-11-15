Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $98.95 Million

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2021

Brokerages expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to post sales of $98.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.26 million and the lowest is $97.44 million. Guardant Health posted sales of $78.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year sales of $364.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $362.50 million to $369.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $483.21 million, with estimates ranging from $458.69 million to $507.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GH. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.55.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $511,113.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,327. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,627,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,448,000 after purchasing an additional 486,607 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Guardant Health by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,134,000 after buying an additional 1,315,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,555,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,554,000 after buying an additional 30,319 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Guardant Health by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,894,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,916,000 after buying an additional 638,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,402,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,599,000 after buying an additional 352,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $103.65. 529,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,778. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.58 and a 200-day moving average of $118.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 19.30. Guardant Health has a one year low of $96.66 and a one year high of $181.07.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.