Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $98.95 Million

Brokerages expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to post sales of $98.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.26 million and the lowest is $97.44 million. Guardant Health posted sales of $78.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year sales of $364.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $362.50 million to $369.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $483.21 million, with estimates ranging from $458.69 million to $507.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GH. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.55.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $511,113.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,327. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,627,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,448,000 after purchasing an additional 486,607 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Guardant Health by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,134,000 after buying an additional 1,315,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,555,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,554,000 after buying an additional 30,319 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Guardant Health by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,894,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,916,000 after buying an additional 638,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,402,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,599,000 after buying an additional 352,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $103.65. 529,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,778. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.58 and a 200-day moving average of $118.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 19.30. Guardant Health has a one year low of $96.66 and a one year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

