Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) to Post -$0.99 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) will post ($0.99) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.90) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.08). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($1.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.34) to ($2.99). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RYTM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 292.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

RYTM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.19. 2,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,477. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $663.03 million, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.71.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

