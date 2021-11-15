Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to report earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Texas Roadhouse reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $4.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXRH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.55.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $90.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.50.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,259 shares of company stock worth $388,291. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

