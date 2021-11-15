Zacks: Analysts Expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.66 Million

Equities analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will report $195.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $195.10 million to $196.75 million. Accel Entertainment reported sales of $74.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year sales of $738.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $737.50 million to $739.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $926.25 million, with estimates ranging from $845.00 million to $968.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.42.

Shares of ACEL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.96. 630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,318. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.18.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 17,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $240,418.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 17,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $233,566.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,569 shares of company stock worth $3,126,399. Company insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 15.1% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,607,000 after buying an additional 679,051 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after buying an additional 188,290 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 2.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,147,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,355,000 after buying an additional 79,993 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 6.5% in the third quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,591,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,602,000 after purchasing an additional 220,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,110,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 171,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

