Zacks: Analysts Expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $363.03 Million

Brokerages expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to report $363.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $382.00 million and the lowest is $354.04 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $307.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.89. The company had a trading volume of 17,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,586. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $84.65 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.59%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

