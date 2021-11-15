Zacks: Analysts Expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Enthusiast Gaming posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enthusiast Gaming.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EGLX shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enthusiast Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

EGLX stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.84. The company had a trading volume of 63,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,695. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.78 million and a P/E ratio of -12.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLX. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $1,143,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

