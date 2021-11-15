Zacks: Analysts Expect Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) will announce $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mack-Cali Realty’s earnings. Mack-Cali Realty posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mack-Cali Realty.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLI. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLI. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLI opened at $19.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.78. Mack-Cali Realty has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $19.90.

About Mack-Cali Realty

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

