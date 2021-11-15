Zacks: Analysts Expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $442.14 Million

Analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will report sales of $442.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $436.90 million and the highest is $444.80 million. Outfront Media reported sales of $335.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $144.20 million to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

In other Outfront Media news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $200,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $123,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,735.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,730. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 928,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,397,000 after buying an additional 11,987 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,780,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,858,000 after acquiring an additional 645,743 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 220.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 53,225 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 415.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,634,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,787,000 after buying an additional 3,735,122 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OUT traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,623. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.78 and a beta of 1.79. Outfront Media has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $28.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently -97.56%.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outfront Media (OUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.