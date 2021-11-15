Zacks: Analysts Expect Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Pyxis Tankers posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pyxis Tankers.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PXS. Univest Sec reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of PXS traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,091. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of -0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80. Pyxis Tankers has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXS. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 350.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20,049 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 1,311.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 362,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pyxis Tankers during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

