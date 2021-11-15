Zacks: Analysts Expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $214.48 Million

Analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will report $214.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $218.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $211.60 million. Texas Capital Bancshares posted sales of $265.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $895.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $891.80 million to $900.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $910.47 million, with estimates ranging from $893.70 million to $929.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TCBI shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.30.

NASDAQ:TCBI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.24. 224,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.85. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 43,927 shares of company stock worth $2,660,262. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth $768,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 35.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 40,601 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

