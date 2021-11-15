Zacks: Analysts Expect Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.30). Virgin Galactic posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.99). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPCE shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.87.

Shares of SPCE stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.07. The stock had a trading volume of 551,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,120,926. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.10. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.23.

In other news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

