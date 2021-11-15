Zacks: Analysts Expect Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) to Post -$0.33 EPS

Brokerages expect Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) to post ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ earnings. Windtree Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Windtree Therapeutics.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02).

In other Windtree Therapeutics news, Director James Huang bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $106,430 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WINT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Windtree Therapeutics by 1,156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 134,100 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Windtree Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Windtree Therapeutics by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 89,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Windtree Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 86,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.72. 200,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,022. Windtree Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $45.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 5.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Windtree Therapeutics (WINT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.