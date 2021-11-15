Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to Announce -$0.87 EPS

Analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.87) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Exact Sciences reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 866.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($2.93). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.20) to ($2.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exact Sciences.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXAS shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.64.

EXAS traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.88. 25,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,381. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $85.82 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.60 and a 200 day moving average of $106.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,333,447,000 after buying an additional 1,578,155 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,460,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,404 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 39.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,743,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,298 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 47.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $46,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.