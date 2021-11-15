Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.32. Mission Produce posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). Mission Produce had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.04 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ AVO traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $20.27. The stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.91. Mission Produce has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.81.

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 43,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $800,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $127,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,271. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mission Produce by 405.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,037 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the second quarter valued at about $33,710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 173.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,284,000 after buying an additional 804,673 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 392.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after buying an additional 391,020 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 175.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after buying an additional 269,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

