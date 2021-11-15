Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will announce earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. North American Construction Group posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $131.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOA shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $15.55. 37,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,132. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $466.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,308.7% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,366,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,147 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,651,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,255,000 after acquiring an additional 126,825 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 897,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after acquiring an additional 170,887 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 65.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 330,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 738,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 59,158 shares during the last quarter. 43.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

