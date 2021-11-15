Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.07). ZIOPHARM Oncology reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ZIOPHARM Oncology.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIOPHARM Oncology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIOP traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,281. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $310.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 3.43.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, Director Heidi Hagen acquired 23,770 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $41,835.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at $190,666.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Vieser purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.