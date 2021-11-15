Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.14). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

In related news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $180,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 156,903 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $2,894,860.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,001 shares of company stock valued at $5,173,082.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALHC traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,027. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.94.

Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

