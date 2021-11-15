Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.36. Brown & Brown posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 413.3% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $64.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.16. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $67.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

