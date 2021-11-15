Zacks: Brokerages Expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.75. Iron Mountain reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Iron Mountain.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at $89,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,414 shares of company stock worth $1,528,313 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 532.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 282.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.76. 24,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,328,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $49.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.27%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iron Mountain (IRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.