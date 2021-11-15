Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.31 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will announce sales of $4.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.13 billion. Tenneco reported sales of $4.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year sales of $17.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.64 billion to $17.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.69 billion to $19.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tenneco.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.02% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Tenneco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

TEN traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $12.87. 870,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,672. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.43.

In other news, Director Jane L. Warner bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Tenneco during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Tenneco during the third quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Tenneco by 218.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Tenneco during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenneco (TEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.