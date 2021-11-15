Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.28. Tivity Health posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 163.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TVTY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Tivity Health stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.13. 6,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,974. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 200.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 33,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the third quarter worth $727,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at $1,748,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

