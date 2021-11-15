Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to announce $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.54. Trex posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TREX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

In other Trex news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $222,163.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $448,638.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,479 shares of company stock worth $1,483,423. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Trex by 8,380.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 3.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 51,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Trex by 4.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 196,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the third quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Trex in the third quarter valued at $5,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

TREX opened at $129.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.60. Trex has a one year low of $69.35 and a one year high of $134.39.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

