Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) to Hold

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lion Electric is a manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles. Lion Electric, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp., is based in MONTREAL. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.85.

LEV stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $35.25.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lion Electric will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEV. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

