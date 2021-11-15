Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) to Hold

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $55.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.91. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.12.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NERV. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,294,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 722,843 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 562,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 445,850 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,082,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 333,438 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 381,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 248,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

