Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Tupperware Brands is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method through an independent sales. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. Tupperware Brands’ growth comes from its worldwide sales force, and they have made an unwavering commitment to Enlighten, Educate and Empower women and their families across the globe. “

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tupperware Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of TUP stock opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.39 million, a P/E ratio of 61.33 and a beta of 2.78. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

