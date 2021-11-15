Zacks Investment Research Lowers Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) to Hold

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.49. The company had a trading volume of 372,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,545. Camtek has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.41.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Camtek in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Camtek in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Camtek in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Camtek by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Camtek in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

