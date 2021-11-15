Zacks Investment Research Lowers Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) to Hold

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EPC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Shares of NYSE EPC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.94. The stock had a trading volume of 685,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,154. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.99. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

