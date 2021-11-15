Zacks Investment Research Lowers MP Materials (NYSE:MP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MP Materials Corporation is the producer of rare earth materials principally in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates primarily Mountain Pass. MP Materials Corporation, formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Get MP Materials alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.20.

MP stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.24 and a beta of 3.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.41. The company has a quick ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. MP Materials’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 11,517.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,449 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,294,000 after purchasing an additional 969,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MP Materials (MP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.