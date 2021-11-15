Zacks Investment Research Lowers OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OBIC Co., Ltd provides system integration services, system support services, office automation services, and package software services. It also sells, leases and develops computers, peripherals, related systems and customized software. OBIC Co., Ltd is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get OBIC Co.Ltd. alerts:

Shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $190.00 on Friday. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $182.25 and a 52 week high of $191.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.93.

OBIC Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of solution system services. It operates through the following segments: System Integration, System Support, and Office Automation. The System Integration segment develops software packages based on customer needs. The System Support segment provides hardware maintenance and system operation support services.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OBIIF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.