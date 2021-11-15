Zacks Investment Research Lowers SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) to Hold

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SEGXF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating and set a $16.70 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEGRO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $18.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.31. SEGRO has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $18.83.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

