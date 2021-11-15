Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sun Life have outperformed the industry in the past year. Focus on Asia operation, growing asset management businesses, scaling-up, integration of U.S. operations bode well. It banks on strategic buyouts to ramp up its growth profile. It is aggressively trying to boost its Global Asset Management Business. Aiming a spot within top five players, it is growing its voluntary benefits business. It also intends to invest in the low investment grade private credit space. A solid balance sheet and effective capital deployment for growth initiatives drive earnings, return on equity, shareholders value. It intends to invest an additional $20 billion over the next five years. However, high costs due to higher operating expenses, commissions and other expenses pose financial risk. Moreover, high hedging costs exert pressure on the earnings.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SLF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of SLF opened at $56.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average is $52.98. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.444 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.29%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun bought 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 70.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

