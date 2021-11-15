Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dropbox, Inc. is a service company. It offers a platform which enables users to store and share files, photos, videos, songs and spreadsheets. Dropbox, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DBX. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.60.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $26.99 on Friday. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -87.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $337,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $312,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,080. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Dropbox by 47.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,883,000 after acquiring an additional 374,984 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dropbox by 117.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 16,049 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Dropbox by 176.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 636,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,959,000 after acquiring an additional 405,705 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 41.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 461,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 134,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

