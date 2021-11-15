Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) to “Buy”

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.10% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

OMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

NYSE:OMI opened at $42.69 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average of $38.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Pace sold 49,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $2,092,794.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 32,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $1,373,765.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,642 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,782 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,998,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,001 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,348,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,114 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,047,000 after acquiring an additional 767,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,353,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,888,000 after acquiring an additional 643,214 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

