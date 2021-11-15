Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Position Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 578,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.61% of Zai Lab worth $102,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 13.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 37.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the second quarter worth about $201,000. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $85.17 on Monday. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $84.32 and a 1-year high of $193.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.83.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. Research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Zai Lab from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Zai Lab from $222.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.37.

In other news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $1,509,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,273 shares of company stock valued at $20,745,290 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

