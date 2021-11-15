Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target Cut to $155.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $163.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ziff Davis from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Shares of ZD opened at $128.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.06. Ziff Davis has a 1-year low of $81.31 and a 1-year high of $147.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $2,096,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,700,081.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

