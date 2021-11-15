Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 11.6% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 802,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,495,000 after buying an additional 25,539 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,800,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,449,000 after buying an additional 81,134 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ZTS. Argus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.56.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total transaction of $1,988,493.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,072 shares of company stock worth $11,688,897 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $216.85 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.28. The company has a market cap of $102.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

