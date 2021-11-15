Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates which are in clinical trial stage include ZYN002 and ZYN001 synthetic transdermal cannabinoid therapeutics for indications including refractory epilepsy, Fragile X syndrome, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania. “

ZYNE has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a positive rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $4.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $176.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.29. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,514,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 26,658 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

