Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.090-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78 billion-$2.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.Zynga also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.050-$-0.050 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.81.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $7.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.99 and a beta of 0.09. Zynga has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $68,435.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,137 shares of company stock worth $1,034,114. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

