$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. DigitalBridge Group posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,922,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. DigitalBridge Group has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.95.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 452,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $7,424,434.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 830,138 shares of company stock valued at $13,654,290 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

