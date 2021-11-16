-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.09). ADMA Biologics reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 71.69% and a negative net margin of 108.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADMA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Raymond James raised ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 780,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $990,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 380,000 shares of company stock worth $380,000 and have sold 1,462,857 shares worth $1,828,242. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 15.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 30.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 19,169 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 44.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 19,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.54. 24,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,363,363. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $203.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

