$0.12 EPS Expected for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for UWM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that UWM will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06.

Several analysts have recently commented on UWMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UWM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.32.

Shares of UWMC stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.70. 20,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,537,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01. UWM has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $14.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UWM by 103.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,072 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the first quarter worth $79,000. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the first quarter worth $4,071,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the second quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UWM by 25.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 123,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

