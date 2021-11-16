-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Advent Technologies’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Advent Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Advent Technologies.

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Advent Technologies by 150.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 43,180 shares in the last quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $4,500,000. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new position in Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,780,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Advent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 30,202 shares during the last quarter. 41.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADN traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $9.60. 287,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,685. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65. Advent Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $19.21.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advent Technologies (ADN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.