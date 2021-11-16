-$0.17 EPS Expected for Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wheels Up Experience.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.18 million.

UP has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research cut Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

NYSE:UP traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $5.50. 3,802,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,540. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.20. Wheels Up Experience has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth $2,297,000. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth $496,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth $135,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at $683,000. 14.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheels Up Experience

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

