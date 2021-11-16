$0.23 EPS Expected for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) will announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings. Modine Manufacturing reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Modine Manufacturing.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

MOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $41,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $77,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 70.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOD opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $18.54.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

