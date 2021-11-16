$0.38 EPS Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.37. Sabra Health Care REIT posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.92.

SBRA stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -65.86 and a beta of 1.43. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $19.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -545.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,257 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,487,000 after acquiring an additional 656,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,512,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.