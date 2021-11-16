$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.45. Lakeland Bancorp reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.38 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 32.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

LBAI opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $973.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

In other news, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $33,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at $259,139.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 13,275 shares of company stock valued at $221,157. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $543,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 16.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 287,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 40,360 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

