$0.43 EPS Expected for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Rexford Industrial Realty posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rexford Industrial Realty.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REXR. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 132.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 77.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 34,728 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 330.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. GEM Realty Capital increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. GEM Realty Capital now owns 218,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 229,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after acquiring an additional 143,696 shares during the period.

Shares of REXR opened at $70.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $70.32. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.28%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.