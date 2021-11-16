$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Catalent reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTLT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

Shares of CTLT stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.34. 6,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,056. Catalent has a 12-month low of $91.87 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 152,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total value of $19,980,183.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $108,182.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 218,584 shares of company stock valued at $28,636,331. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

